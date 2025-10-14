Media WireForeign Policy

A country with 16 neighbors ‘cannot be easily sanctioned’: President Pezeshkian

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that Tehran is well capable of overcoming pressures and will never bow to force and bullying.

“A country like Iran, with 16 neighbors, cannot be easily sanctioned,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with governors across the country on Monday.

“If we manage our interactions with our neighbors well, we can effectively overcome the pressures,” he added.

He emphasized that Iran has no intention to bully anyone, but will never yield to force and bow down in the face of bullying.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran does not cast a covetous eye on any country’s territory but “will blind any eye that covets Iran” by increasing national empathy and synergy.

 

