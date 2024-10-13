90% of children in Gaza suffered from food poverty: Report

“Human suffering should never be normalized,” the group posted to X on Saturday.

“We must work towards ending this ongoing crisis,” it added.

The World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday said no food has entered northern Gaza since the start of October, putting 1 million people at risk of going hungry.

On Wednesday, the WFP announced in a report that the aid entering the besieged enclave has plummeted to its lowest level in months, forcing the organization to stop the distribution of food parcels in October.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas last October, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,200 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 98,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.