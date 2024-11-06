More than 85,000 tonnes of bombs dropped on Gaza since October 2023: Report

The continuous bombing has caused the destruction of vast areas of agricultural land and contaminated soil with toxic chemicals, which will hinder agriculture in the enclave for decades, the Palestinian Authority-run body told Wafa.

It highlighted the use of white phosphorus by Israel, which is prohibited under the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

The bombings have also polluted Gaza’s water sources, the authority added and called on the UN to urge Israel to end its ongoing bombing campaign.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.