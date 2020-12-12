800,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 800,743 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 221 patients since Friday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 51,949.

She said 1,100,818 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 8,201 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

The number of new fatalities reported on Saturday was the lowest since October 12, and that of new infections was also a record-low since November 3.

Lari said 5,739 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,657,974 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 12 cities are in the “red zone”, 231 in the “orange zone”, and 205 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “red zones” include Zarrindasht in Fars province, Baft in Kerman province, Gomishan in Golestan province, Astara, Bandar Anzali, Rudsar and Talesh in Gilan province, and Amol, Behshahr, Ramsar, Galugah, and Neka in Mazandaran province.