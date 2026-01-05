80 people killed in US attack on Venezuela: NYT

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez confirmed that US forces had killed a “large part” of Maduro’s security detail in the operation, without giving a figure. Venezuelan officials also accused the US of hitting civilian areas but have not released an official death toll yet.

Meanwhile, Cuban officials say 32 of its citizens, including military personnel, were killed in the attack. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has announced that January 5th and 6th will be official days of mourning.

“Our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell, after fierce resistance, in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of the bombings,” he said.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto paid tribute to the deceased Cubans who “offered their lives” while carrying out duties as part of cooperation and defense missions, while describing the US raid as a “criminal and infamous” attack.

US President Donald Trump stated that no American troops had been killed, while suggesting some service members may have been wounded. Two unnamed US officials told the New York Times that about half a dozen soldiers were injured during the operation to capture Maduro and his wife.

Media reports have suggested that the US bombardment targeted several key military sites, communication infrastructure, and depots. However, American officials have said the airstrikes were meant to provide cover for seizing Maduro so that he could be brought to America to stand trial on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Venezuela’s leadership has long denied accusations that it is connected with the drug trade, arguing that the charges coming from the US only serve as a pretext for regime change.