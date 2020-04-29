80 More Iranians Die of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry says 80 Iranians have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 5,957.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Wednesday confirmed 1,073 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 93,657.

He further noted that 73,791 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The spokesman also said that 2,965 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

So far, 453,386 tests for the novel virus have been taken in the country.