7,000 Iranians die annually of suicide: Judiciary official

Speaking at a suicide prevention symposium at Iran University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, he highlighted the complex social, economic, and psychological factors contributing to the issue, such as stress, depression, and reduced resilience.

Turki stressed the need for updated approaches to suicide prevention, calling for scientific collaboration with experts and universities.

He also emphasized the role of media in responsibly reporting suicide-related events.

The official noted that suicide is the third leading cause of death among Iranians aged 15 to 24 and that men are more likely to die from suicide due to more lethal methods.

While Iran’s suicide rate is lower than the global average, the increasing trend from 5 to 8 deaths per 100,000 people signals a growing crisis that requires immediate attention, he added.

Turki urged government bodies to take the issue seriously and adopt a more scientific, expert-driven approach to combat the rise in suicides.