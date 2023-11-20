Monday, November 20, 2023
type here...
Media WireAmericasMiddle East

70 percent of US voters aged 18-34 disapprove of Biden on Israel: Poll

By IFP Media Wire
President Joe Biden

An NBC News poll found that 70 percent of voters aged 18-34 disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's war on Gaza.

An NBC News poll found that 70 percent of voters aged 18-34 disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s handling of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Across all voters, the Biden administration has 34 percent approval, while 56 percent of all voters disapprove.

At least 51 percent of Democrats say they approve of Biden’s handling of Israel’s bombardment, but the same percentage of Democratic voters say they believe Israel has gone too far, versus 27 percent who say Israel’s military actions are justified.

Meanwhile, 59 percent of independents and 69 percent of Republicans say they disapprove of Biden’s handling of Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Regarding military aid, 49 percent of Democrats oppose providing further funds to Israel.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks