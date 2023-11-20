70 percent of US voters aged 18-34 disapprove of Biden on Israel: Poll

An NBC News poll found that 70 percent of voters aged 18-34 disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s handling of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Across all voters, the Biden administration has 34 percent approval, while 56 percent of all voters disapprove.

At least 51 percent of Democrats say they approve of Biden’s handling of Israel’s bombardment, but the same percentage of Democratic voters say they believe Israel has gone too far, versus 27 percent who say Israel’s military actions are justified.

Meanwhile, 59 percent of independents and 69 percent of Republicans say they disapprove of Biden’s handling of Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Regarding military aid, 49 percent of Democrats oppose providing further funds to Israel.