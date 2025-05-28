5th round of US-Iran negotiations ‘constructive’: Washington

“The talks continue to be constructive, and that’s not something that we’ve been able to say that in these particular talks, which is beneficial,” Bruce told reporters.

Bruce described the talks on Friday as “direct and indirect”, lasting more than two hours with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading Tehran’s delegation and US regional envoy Steve Witkoff heading Washington’s team.

She said “further progress” was made in the talks and both sides agreed to meet again in the near future, with Oman continuing its mediating role in the diplomatic process.

“We are grateful to once again, our Omani partners for their continued facilitation of the process,” added Bruce.

Araghchi described the Rome negotiations Friday as “one of the most professional” rounds of talks between the two countries.

Iran and the US resumed nuclear diplomacy after years of stalled negotiations, with Oman serving as the primary mediator.