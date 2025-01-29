Officials say over 500k displaced Palestinians return north Gaza

Gaza’s Government Media Office said more than half a million displaced Palestinians have returned to the northern governorates of Gaza via al-Rashid and Salah al-Din streets in the past 72 hours.

“This comes after 470 days of forced displacement since the start of the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

The Gaza Health Ministry has also announced that hospitals received 63 bodies in the past 24 hours, with 59 recovered from the rubble and eight people wounded.

Since Israel’s offensive began on 7 October 2023, the death toll has soared to 47,417, with at least 111,571 wounded.

At least 10,000 people are believed to be under the rubble in the besieged enclave.