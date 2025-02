At the Vahdat Hall, renowned artist Ali Zand Vakili, along with a joint Iranian-Dutch music ensemble, delivered a mesmerizing performance.

Simultaneously, the Rudaki Hall hosted a collaboration between Iranian and Armenian musicians, showcasing the rich cultural exchange at the heart of the festival.

Meanwhile, the University of Art’s music group performed at the Arasbaran Cultural Center, while a traditional ensemble from east and south Khorasan captivated audiences at the Azadi Tower.