Over 40% of Israelis believe Hamas will maintain control over Gaza: Poll

The poll shows that 40 percent of Israelis support the proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza announced by the US president this week. Twenty-seven percent oppose the plan.

Additionally, 32 percent of Israelis believe that the country’s army will dismantle Hamas and 42 percent believe that it will continue to control the Gaza Strip.

Finally, 55 percent of Israelis support expanding war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah to the country’s north. Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been involved in exchanges of fire since the outbreak of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has led to the evacuation of residents of northern Israel.

Recently, US intelligence sources told Politico only 30 to 35 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed after more than seven months of Israel’s military operations against the Palestinian group in the besieged enclave.

According to Politico, the majority of fighters who were members of the Palestinian movement prior to the 7 October attack in southern Israel are still alive, even as the death toll in Gaza has reached over 36,000 dead, mostly women and children.

In addition, around 65 percent of Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure remains intact, Politico’s sources said, and thousands of new members are said to have been recruited to the group in recent months.

On Friday, Biden called on Israel and Hamas to accept a three-phase deal which includes the release of hostages in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the enclave, a permanent ceasefire, and an exchange of prisoners.