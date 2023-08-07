4 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strike near Damascus

Citing a military source, SANA said the attack took place early on Monday.

“At 2:20am [23:20 GMT Sunday] the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting areas in the vicinity of Damascus,” it said.

The attack killed “four soldiers and wounded four others”, it added.

The agency also reported “some material damage” and said that Syrian air defences had intercepted some of the Israeli missiles.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israel has carried out more than 20 airstrikes against Syria since the beginning of the current year.

The regime has frequently attacked the positions of Syria’s military and its allies since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence and terrorism.

The regime’s attacks mostly target the positions of Syria’s allies that have been aiding the country in its battle against foreign-sponsored terror groups.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the Israeli assaults, urging the world body’s Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.