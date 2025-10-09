37th International Children and Youth Film Festival concludes in Isfahan

The event took place at the Isfahan International Conference Center and brought together government officials, filmmakers, and artists active in the field of children’s cinema.

Among the distinguished guests were Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyed Abbas Salehi, and Governor of Isfahan Mehdi Jamalinejad.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of a weeklong celebration of creativity and storytelling dedicated to young audiences.

During the closing night, the winners of various competitive sections were announced and honored for their artistic achievements.

The festival, recognized as one of the most prominent cultural events in Iran, provides a platform for promoting films that reflect the values, dreams, and challenges of children and teenagers.

