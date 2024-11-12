Over 320 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since onset of war: UN

“There continues to be a lack of an enabling environment to bring in sufficient humanitarian goods and commodities to the Gaza Strip,” the agency pointed out in a report.

“Particularly with winter approaching, it is more vital than ever to bring in humanitarian supplies such as shelter materials, clothing, fuel and food,” it added.

Israel has continued its military onslaught on Gaza following the attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.