32 Cubans killed in Venezuela during US operation to seize Maduro: Havana

“As a result of the criminal attack perpetrated by the United States government… 32 Cubans lost their lives in combat actions, performing missions on behalf of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, at the request of counterparts of the South American country,” the Cuban government said on its official Facebook page Sunday evening, local time.

Havana declared two days of mourning on January 5 and 6 to honor those killed, with funeral arrangements to be announced.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel condemned the United States’ actions in a post on X Saturday, calling it “state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America.”