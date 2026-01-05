Media WireAmericas

32 Cubans killed in Venezuela during US operation to seize Maduro: Havana

By IFP Media Wire

The Cuban government said 32 of its citizens were killed during the US strikes on Venezuela to capture the country’s President Nicolás Maduro.

“As a result of the criminal attack perpetrated by the United States government… 32 Cubans lost their lives in combat actions, performing missions on behalf of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, at the request of counterparts of the South American country,” the Cuban government said on its official Facebook page Sunday evening, local time.

Havana declared two days of mourning on January 5 and 6 to honor those killed, with funeral arrangements to be announced.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel condemned the United States’ actions in a post on X Saturday, calling it “state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America.”

