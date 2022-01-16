Sunday, January 16, 2022
3 Iranians die of Omicron, cases on the rise

3 Iranians die of Omicron, cases on the rise

By IFP Editorial Staff

Another 3 citizens have succumbed to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Iran.

“Unfortunately, one person has died in each of the cities of Tabriz, Yazd and Shahrekord due to the Omicron infection, and another person is in critical condition. The warning is very serious!” announced the Public Relations Office of Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education. 

“The number of those infected with Omicron in the country has reached 1,162, and the figure shows a considerable rise in the city of Mashhad where 249 people have contracted the disease,” the office added. 

This comes as the number of triple-vaxxed people in the country has crossed the 12 million mark while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered to citizens has reached well over 125 million. 

The vaccination campaign has generally resulted in a downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections. 

However, authorities have warned of a surge in the number of Omicron cases across the nation.

