25 Percent of Iranian Gov’t Managere Are Women: VP

The Iranian first vice president has highlighted the significant role of women in society, saying they have shone very well in discharging the responsibilities assigned to them in various arenas.

Es’haq Jahangiri said women are holding almost a third of the managerial posts in the country.

“Today, 25% of managers as well as 30 percent of university lecturers and faculty members are women,” said Jahangiri at a national festival on women and science.

In a speech, the vice president touched upon the “challenges and megachallenges” facing the country.

“The most important solution to overcome these challenges and weather the crises ahead is domestic unity and solidarity,” he added.

He also referred to late world-famous Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani and her wealth of knowledge.

“Professor Mirzakhani worked in the domain of maths, but her birthday was designated as World Women and Maths Day due to her credit,” he noted.

He referred to problems such as drought and water shortage, the spread of the coronavirus and the United States’ cruel sanctions, calling for closer collaboration with the elite to tackle the existing difficulties.

“[Iranian] President elect [Ebrahim Raeisi] and the new Judiciary chief’s call for political factions to put forward their proposals and solutions to weather the crises facing the country is a nice move, but under the current circumstances, we need dialogue, growing rapport and intellectual assets in the country, so that we will be able to tap into all existing potential to address the issues facing people,” he said.