The medals included 8 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Iran gained 14th place among the nations of the world, and 3rd place in Asia, after Japan and Uzbekistan.

France, the host of the games, finished in the 8th place with a total of 75 medals, 19 gold, 28 silver, and 28 bronze.

China won 1st place with 220 medals, Britain came 2nd with 124, and the US made 3rd place with 105 medals.