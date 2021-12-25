Saturday, December 25, 2021
IFP Exclusive

200+ rural roads reopened in northwest Iran following heavy snow

By IFP Editorial Staff

Road maintenance workers in Ardebil Province have been working to clear all roads blocked by snowfall.

“So far, more than 216 rural roads have been reopened and communications roads to 320 villages remain closed as road maintenance workers are trying their utmost to reopen the pathways,” announced the provincial Road Maintenance and Transportation Department on Saturday.

“By the end of today, or by tomorrow at the latest, all rural roads will be reopened, and all main and minor roads are now open for transportation” the department added.

Temperatures dropped by 5 to 10 degrees centigrade across Iran over the past two days as many provinces experienced snowy weather at the outset of winter.

