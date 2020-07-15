200 More Iranians Die of COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 199 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 13,410.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,388 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 264,561.

The spokeswoman said 227,561 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,411 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She further stressed that so far 2,048,049 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She further noted that out of the country’s 31 provinces, 12 are currently considered as high-risk “red zones” and 13 are in orange zones in terms of coronavirus transmission.

Lari said Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Zanjan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Golestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Bushehr, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones”.

She said Tehran, Fars, Ardabil, Isfahan, Alborz, South Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Lorestan, Hamadan, Yazd, Kerman, and North Khorasan provinces are also considered orange (alarming) zones.