2 young Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

Izz Eddin Basem Hamamreh, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khalilieh, 23, were shot dead at the entrance to the town of Jaba’ on Saturday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Palestinian security sources told the official news agency WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at a car near the Jaba’ intersection, and then pursued it until nearby Fandakoumieh village.

The troops continued to fire shots at the car killing its two occupants, Hamamreh and Khalilieh.

Moreover, a 19-year-old Palestinian, who was shot by Israeli soldiers and seriously injured two weeks ago in the village of Kafr Dan, located northwest of Jenin, succumbed to his wounds early on Saturday.

The latest deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire so far in 2023 to twelve, including three children.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations (UN) marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.