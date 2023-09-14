2 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli attack on west coast

On Wednesday, Syria’s state news agency quoted an unnamed military official as saying the missiles hit air defence units in the province of Tartous and that they were fired by warplanes flying over the Mediterranean Sea.

“At exactly 17:22 [14:22 GMT] this afternoon, the Israeli enemy carried out strikes … from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea targeting some of our air defence sites in Tartous,” the official news agency SANA quoted the source as saying.

“The aggression led to the death of two soldiers, and wounded six others,” it added.

Israel has frequently attacked the positions of Syria’s military and its allies since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence and terrorism.

The regime’s attacks mostly target the positions of Syria’s allies that have been aiding the country in its battle against foreign-sponsored terror groups.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the Israeli assaults, urging the world body’s Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.