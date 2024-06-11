Tuesday, June 11, 2024
type here...
Media WireEurope

2 pilots killed as Russian Su-34 bomber crashes

By IFP Media Wire
Russian Su-34 bomber

A Russian Su-34 supersonic bomber has crashed in the country’s mountainous North Ossetia-Alania region, killing both pilots, the Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed.

A preliminary assessment suggests the aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, suffered a technical failure, the ministry was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

North Ossetia is located in the North Caucasus, and borders on South Ossetia and Georgia.

The twin-seat plane is capable of striking ground targets with high-precision bombs and missiles. Russian Su-34s have flown multiple combat missions in Syria and Ukraine.

The incident occurred two months after a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber crashed in southern Russia when returning from a raid in Ukraine, killing two of its four crew members.

In October 2022, a Russian Su-34 suffered an engine failure and crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, killing 16 people. Both pilots survived.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks