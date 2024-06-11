2 pilots killed as Russian Su-34 bomber crashes

A preliminary assessment suggests the aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, suffered a technical failure, the ministry was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

North Ossetia is located in the North Caucasus, and borders on South Ossetia and Georgia.

The twin-seat plane is capable of striking ground targets with high-precision bombs and missiles. Russian Su-34s have flown multiple combat missions in Syria and Ukraine.

The incident occurred two months after a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber crashed in southern Russia when returning from a raid in Ukraine, killing two of its four crew members.

In October 2022, a Russian Su-34 suffered an engine failure and crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, killing 16 people. Both pilots survived.