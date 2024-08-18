2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on vehicle in West Bank’s Jenin, Hamas vows retaliation

“Two martyrs were brought to Jenin Governmental Hospital as a result of the occupation’s bombing of a vehicle in the city,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced its crews transported an 18-year-old from the vehicle that was bombed in Jenin.

The drone attacked a vehicle in the Batikha Square in Jenin, witnesses told Anadolu news agency.

The Palestinian movement Hamas’ armed wing vowed to face the Israeli regime with strong revenge following the latter’s assassination of two of the unit’s commanders, Rafaat Mahmoud Dawasi and Ahmed Walid Abu Ora, in the occupied West Bank.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 635 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the ministry.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.