At least 2 killed in Turkey flash floods

Heavy downpours started in the northern part of the city and intensified in the Arnavutköy and Başakşehir districts, turning roads into rivers.

In a statement, Istanbul Governor’s Office said that the deceased people died because of flooding in the Başakşehir and Küçükçekmece districts. Governor Davut Gül called for taking precautions and avoiding using motorcycles on the roads during the floods.

Emergency squads were immediately dispatched to various areas in the districts upon receiving calls from homes and businesses.

Tens of vehicles were stuck on the roads in both districts.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has also confirmed that four other people were still missing.

Başakşehir District Mayor Yasin Kartoğlu noted that the Başakşehir People’s Coffeehouse (Millet Kıraathanesi) was flooded but all people at the coffeehouse were safely evacuated and transferred to their homes.

While there were no floods or rain on the Asian side, there were reports of lightning strikes in the Beykoz, Kavacık, Kadiköy, Sultanbeyli and Üsküdar districts.

The flooding also affected some metro stations.

Turgut Özal and Siteler stations on the M3 Kirazlı-Kayaşehir line were closed as part of safety measures, according to a statement published by Metro Istanbul on social media.