185 More Iranians Die of Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 185 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 17,802.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,697 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 317,483.

The spokeswoman said 274,932 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 4,129 are still in critical conditions because of more severe infection.

Lari added that so far 2,587,083 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Gilan, Alborz, Semnan, Golestan, Markazi, Kerman, and Yazd provinces.

The “orange” zones also include West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Hormozgan, Zanjan, Hamadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Lorestan, Ilam, Fars, Qazvin, and Qom provinces, according to the spokeswoman.