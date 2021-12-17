16 Iranian provinces without any Covid fatalities

Since Thursday, 46 people have died of the disease in Iran, pushing the total fatalities to 130,992 as of the onset of the pandemic.

There were 2,196 new infections of Covid in Iran over the past 24 hours. They included 341 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, 112,596,571 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered since the beginning of a vaccination campaign across Iran. Nearly 3.5 million people have received a third shot of the jab.

Iran left the fifth Coronavirus wave a couple of months ago. During that wave, Covid killed hundreds of people daily.

The current downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has been attributed to the swift vaccination drive. Officials are warning Iran is not yet completely out of the woods, though there are no red zones of the Coronavirus in the country.