Monday, December 12, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldMiddle East

Over 11k children killed or maimed in Yemen war: UNICEF

By IFP Media Wire
Yemen
TOPSHOT - A protester holds a Yemeni flag-themed placard in Parliament Square in London on July 5, 2020, as she demonstrates against the continued conflict in Yemen. - Yemen has been locked in conflict since the Huthis took control of Sanaa in 2014 and went on to seize much of the north. The crisis escalated when the Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support Yemen's internationally-recognised government. Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian disaster. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

More than 11,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in Saudi-led war in Yemen - an average of four a day since fighting escalated in 2015, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported.

“The true toll of this conflict is likely to be far higher,” noted the children’s agency UNICEF about the casualties of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

About 2.2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished, one quarter of them aged under five, and most are at extreme risk from cholera, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, UNICEF added.

UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell stated, “Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation.”

“The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that would allow critical humanitarian access,” Russell continued.

“Ultimately, only a sustained peace will allow families to rebuild their shattered lives and begin to plan for the future,” she stressed.

The UN agency also announced 3,904 boys had been recruited into the fighting over the years, and that more than 90 girls had been given roles including working at checkpoints.

UNICEF appealed for $484.4 million in funding to tackle the humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks