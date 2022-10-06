Update: Over 1100 wounded in tremor in northwest Iran

The head of Iran’s Red Crescent’s Relief and Rescue Organization said as of 09:00 am local time (05:30 GMT), 1127 people were injured in the 5.4 earthquake and over 40 aftershocks, ranging between 2.5 and 4.6 on the Richter scale.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in West Azarbaijan early Wednesday. No fatalities have been reported so far.

The tremor and its aftershocks also damaged nearly 500 houses, completely destroying 50 of them, in 12 affected villages, according to official reports.

Iran sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.