Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidentsSelected

Update: Over 1100 wounded in tremor in northwest Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Earthquake Iran

The number of the wounded in Wednesday’s earthquake that jolted the northwestern Iranian city of Khoy in West Azarbaijan Province has risen to more than 1100 people, according to new official figures on Thursday.

The head of Iran’s Red Crescent’s Relief and Rescue Organization said as of 09:00 am local time (05:30 GMT), 1127 people were injured in the 5.4 earthquake and over 40 aftershocks, ranging between 2.5 and 4.6 on the Richter scale.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in West Azarbaijan early Wednesday. No fatalities have been reported so far.

The tremor and its aftershocks also damaged nearly 500 houses, completely destroying 50 of them, in 12 affected villages, according to official reports.

Iran sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks