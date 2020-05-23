104,000 COVID-19 Patients Discharged from Iran Hospitals after Full Recovery

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 104,072 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday 59 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 7,359.

However, he added, no one died of the disease in 14 provinces in this period of time.

He also confirmed 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the totall number of cases to 133,521.

2,633 patients are in severe conditions of the disease, the spokesman added.

So far, 781,286 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, according to Jahanpour.