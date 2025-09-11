10 Iranian films shortlisted for Oscar 2026 submission

The selected titles include Woman and Child, The Old Bachelor, The Last Snow, Dear, Cause of Death Unknown, Cinema Metropol, Silently, Call Me Ziba, and The Traitor.

From this initial lineup, one will be chosen as Iran’s official submission to the Oscars.

The selection committee, convening for its first meeting, is composed of notable Iranian filmmakers and artists, including Houman Behmanesh, Pantea Panahiha, Abolhassan Davoudi, Farhad Tohidi, Azadeh Mousavi, Mohammadreza Tashakori, and Ali Dehkordi.

Iran has a longstanding presence at the Oscars, with previous submissions such as Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation (2012) and The Salesman (2017) winning the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.