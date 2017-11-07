Saudi Princes’ Chopper Crashed When Trying to Flee: Report

The Saudi prince was killed on Sunday when the helicopter with several officials on board crashed near the kingdom’s southern border with war-torn Yemen.

Moqren, a known opponent of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was fleeing the country with a number of other princes when the chopper crashed, a report by the Middle East Eye says.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot has claimed that the chopper has been targeted by a Saudi fighter jet.

News of the crash comes as Riyadh pursues a sweeping purge of the kingdom’s upper ranks, with dozens of princes, ministers and a billionaire tycoon arrested as bin Salman tries to boost his grip on power.

When the purge was launched on Saturday, there was a ban on the movement of all private planes.