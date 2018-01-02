Iran Denounces Trump’s Insulting Tweets, Meddlesome Remarks

In a statement on Tuesday, Qassemi slammed Trump’s interventionist and insulting tweets about the recent developments in Iran, saying that Trump’s “totally confused and inconsistent stances” against the Iranian nation are nothing new.

“He had earlier called Iranians a ‘terrorist nation’ and hurt the national sentiments of the Iranians by using a fake name for Persian Gulf and outraged them all over the world,” he noted.

“Now under the pretext of expressing sympathy for them, he has made insulting comments about the Iranian nation, which has several thousand years of history and a rich culture that has greatly influenced the global civilization,” he noted, adding that the great and cultured community of Iranians across the world will definitely react to Trump’s remarks.

Qassemi advised Trump to avoid wasting his time by posting useless and insulting tweets on the internal affairs of other countries and nations, and rather address the domestic affairs of his own country.

He urged Trump to deal with such issues as the daily murders of tens of people in armed clashes and shootings in various American states, and the millions of homeless and hungry people living in the US.

The Iranian spokesman also called on the US president to learn politeness from the ancient Iranians and behave based on the principles of “Good Words, Good Deeds” if he wants to win the world’s respect for the US and himself.

Qassemi’s comments came after Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that Iranian people “are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”