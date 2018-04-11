Iran, Brazil Sign MoUs to Expand Mutual Cooperation

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed different areas of mutual trade and economic cooperation, including energy, knowledge-based companies, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

Also on the agenda of the talks was Tehran-Brasilia cooperation on exporting Iranian oil products to Brazil and exchanging technical teams to help Iran use Mercosur with the help of Brazil to establish organizational relations with that market.

During the meeting, Zarif also called for the creation of trade balance between the two countries through the presence of Iranian companies in Brazil. He also called for the removal of banking problems and the establishment of a banking channel to facilitate trade and economic transactions between the two nations.

The two sides also traded views on the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal, regional issues, tourism as well as the establishment of shipping and air lanes.