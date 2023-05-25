Zelensky to Iran: Why supporting Russia?

“The simple question is this: what is your interest in being an accomplice to Russian terror?” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

“What is the benefit to Iran of such cynical killing? By Russian hands, but with your weapons, your weapons… Your Shaheds, which terrorise Ukraine every night, mean only the people of Iran are being driven deeper and deeper into the dark side of history,” he added.

US officials had alleged Iran has provided Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war. Both Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly rejected claims over Russia’s use of Iranian-made drones in the Ukraine war.

Iranian officials have reiterates Tehran’s opposition to the continuation of the war in Ukraine, repeating the Islamic Republic’s readiness to help resolve the conflict.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated that the United States is chiefly to blame for the ongoing war in Ukraine, arguing that the war has created divisions between Washington and its European allies.

He called the Ukraine war a testament to the fact that the US is becoming weaker.