Thursday, May 25, 2023
Zelensky to Iran: Why supporting Russia?

By IFP Media Wire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Iran to reconsider what he called its supply of combat drones to Russia in order to stop their slide into “the dark side of history”. Tehran has emphatically rejected Kiev's allegations, stressing it has not sold any weapons and drones to be used in the war against Ukraine.

“The simple question is this: what is your interest in being an accomplice to Russian terror?” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

“What is the benefit to Iran of such cynical killing? By Russian hands, but with your weapons, your weapons… Your Shaheds, which terrorise Ukraine every night, mean only the people of Iran are being driven deeper and deeper into the dark side of history,” he added.

US officials had alleged Iran has provided Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war. Both Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly rejected claims over Russia’s use of Iranian-made drones in the Ukraine war.

Iranian officials have reiterates Tehran’s opposition to the continuation of the war in Ukraine, repeating the Islamic Republic’s readiness to help resolve the conflict.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated that the United States is chiefly to blame for the ongoing war in Ukraine, arguing that the war has created divisions between Washington and its European allies.

He called the Ukraine war a testament to the fact that the US is becoming weaker.

