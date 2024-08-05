Zelensky confirms first F-16s reach Ukraine

Zelensky confirmed that the fighter jets were in Ukraine in comments posted to his presidential website on Sunday. He pointed to the F-16s while delivering remarks during a ceremony on the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where F-16s, MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets flew over the ceremony.

“F-16s are in Ukraine. We made it happen. I am proud of all our guys who are skillfully mastering these aircraft and have already started using them for our state. I thank our team for this important result,” Zelensky said.

“I thank all our partners who are really effectively helping us with the F-16s, and the first states that accepted our request for the provision of the aircraft. Thank you Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and all our partners — we appreciate your support,” he continued.

Bloomberg first reported last week that Ukraine had taken delivery of an unspecified number of F-16s.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated last month that the jets were on their way to Ukraine, noting that they are expected to be defending Ukraine’s skies “this summer”.

“Those jets will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer, to make sure that Ukraine can continue to effectively defend itself against the Russian aggression,” Blinken said in a statement.

The Joe Biden administration first announced in June 2023 that NATO partners would pledge to provide F-16s to Ukraine after previously not supporting sending the jets to the war-torn country. Zelensky has repeatedly said acquiring F-16s will strengthen Ukraine’s efforts against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“And I wish our Air Force, all our warriors, to feel the pride of Ukrainians in our combat aviation and to deliver to Ukraine exactly the kind of combat results that will bring our victory — the victory of Ukraine — closer,” Zelensky said in his comments.