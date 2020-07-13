Yemen’s Ansarullah Hits Saudi Oil Facility in Missile Attack: Spokesman

Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah says its forces have hit a large oil facility in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan in drone and missile attacks overnight.

“With many drones our armed forces targeted military aircraft, pilot accommodation and Patriot systems in Khamis Mushait, and other military targets at Abha, Jizan and Najran airports,” said Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman.

“Additionally, the giant oil facility in the Jizan industrial zone. The strike was accurate.”

Khamis Mushait, Abha, Jizan and Najran are all in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Yemeni resistance group said earlier it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones fired by the Houthis over the border towards Saudi Arabia.

There was no Saudi confirmation of where they were intercepted or whether anything was hit.

Oil company Saudi Aramco operates a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Red Sea city of Jizan, which lies around 60 km (40 miles) from the Yemen border.

The coalition, in a statement published by Saudi state news agency SPA, did not say where the objects were intercepted but said the drones had been launched from the Houthi-controlled capital Sana’a towards Saudi Arabia.