Yemen targets two Israeli ships in Red Sea: Armed force spokesman

On Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, said two Israeli ships named Unity Explorer and Number Nine were targeted in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait earlier in the day.

He stated that the first Israeli ship was targeted with a naval missile, and the second ship was struck with a drone after they rejected warnings from the Yemeni navy.

“In support of the Palestinian nation, we’ve disrupted the passage of Zionist enemy ships,” he added.

Saree maintained that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to prevent Israeli ships from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the attacks “on our brothers in Gaza come to a halt.”

“Today, we are in a decisive fight against the US and the Zionist enemy and we will continue this until attacks on Gaza are stopped,” he continued.

Yemeni forces launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the aggression on Gaza began in early October.

Earlier, The Pentagon confirmed an American warship and multiple commercial vessels came under attack in the Red Sea on Sunday. The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations agency has also announced that it had been made aware of reports of a drone attack in the Bab el-Mandeb strait of the Red Sea. It also stated that drones originating from Yemen were active in the area and that there had been a possible explosion.

On November 19, Ansarullah fighters boarded a commercial ship believed to be ultimately owned by a major Israeli businessman with links to the Tel Aviv regime.

The Yemenis have stressed that any ship with links to Israel will be a legitimate target if it passes the waters off Yemen’s ports in the Red Sea.

Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Saree told Yemen’s al-Masirah TV that Yemen is also prepared to respond to any retaliatory attack by the US and Israel and their allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The attacks by Yemenis are part of a broader military campaign that targets Israeli and US interests and involves resistance groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The campaign is aimed at forcing the regime to halt its aggression on Gaza and to press Washington to end its support for the aggression.

Iraqi resistance forces have launched dozens of attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria while Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been engaged in almost daily attacks on Israeli bases in northern Palestine over the past two months.

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza early on Friday after a seven-day truce with Hamas.

More than 15,500 people have been killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza since October 7 when the aggression was launched in response to the killing of 1,200 Israeli settlers and military forces in an operation by Hamas.