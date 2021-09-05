Yemen Ansarullah says attacked Saudi Aramco with ballistic missile

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Yemen’s Ansarullah group says it has attacked oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, in the east of the kingdom with ballistic missiles and drones, the movement’s spokesman said.

The spokesman added facilities in other locations including Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast, were also attacked. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense claimed it intercepted a ballistic missile and armed drones fired at its oil-rich Eastern Region by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saturday, and two children were injured by the resulting shrapnel.

Source: Reuters

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

