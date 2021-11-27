Wife of assassinated nuclear scientist becomes peace envoy

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Mansoureh Karami, the wife of assassinated Iranian nuclear physics professor Massoud Alimohammadi has become the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s peace envoy.

In a meeting with head of the Red Crescent Society of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand, Karami was also granted voluntary membership of the Red Crescent.

Massoud Alimohammadi was an eminent nuclear scientist and a distinguished professor of elementary particle physics at the University of Tehran.

He was killed by a remote-controlled bomb in January 2010 in Tehran, as he was leaving home for university. 

According to western intelligence agencies, the terror attack was carried out by Israeli agents as part of the regime’s efforts to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program.

IFP Editorial Staff
