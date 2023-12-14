West Bank death toll nears 300

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the attack, which occurred in the eastern part of the city on Thursday, also left 10 others wounded.

Later, another Palestinian died in the city of Jenin, taking the death toll from Israeli army fire since Tuesday to 11.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 290 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire, according to Palestinian figures.

The Israeli army has detained more than 4,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since Oct. 7, Palestinian human rights groups said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the rights groups, including the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Jerusalem-based Wadi Hilweh Information Center, said among the detained Palestinians were 150 women and more than 255 children.

The statement noted that the number doesn’t include those arrested in the Gaza Strip during the same period.

It also added that currently there are more than 7,800 Palestinians in Israeli jails, including 2,870 people with no trial or charge under the Israeli administrative detention policy.