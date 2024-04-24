ICRC expresses concern over West Bank violence

Since early last year, Israel has intensified raids in the West Bank, which were accelerated after Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7. At least 482 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli soldiers or settlers since the war began.

But last week, attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian communities ramped up significantly, and a raid by Israeli forces that lasted several days on the city of Tulkarem and its Nur Shams refugee camp killed 14 people.

In its post, the ICRC said that over the weekend, two medics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) were harmed while trying to respond to calls for help.

“One volunteer suffered a gunshot wound while serving as a paramedic on a PRCS ambulance in Tulkarem. Mohammed Awad Allah Musa was killed while providing medical support on a private ambulance in Nablus,” the organisation noted.

“Ambulances and medical workers are not a target,” it added.