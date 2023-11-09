Thursday, November 9, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

West Bank death toll rises to 174 since start of Gaza war

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Army

Eleven more Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Thursday, taking the death toll in the occupied territory to 173 since October 7, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

A ministry statement said a 51-year-old man was shot dead in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and a 30-year-old was killed in Dura town, south of Hebron.

At least nine Palestinians were killed and over a dozen injured in an Israeli army raid into the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the ministry of health.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces staged military raids into the Jenin and al-Amari refugee camps on Thursday amid clashes with Palestinian gunmen.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Oct. 7 amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

At least 174 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,300 others have been arrested by the Israeli army in the occupied territory since then, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas a month ago.

At least 10,500 Palestinians, including more than 4,300 children and over 2,800 women, have been killed since Oct. 7. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths says conditions in the occupied West Bank are becoming “increasingly dire”.

He pointed to rising numbers of Palestinians killed and injured – including children – as well as growing displacement amid Israeli military and settler attacks.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks