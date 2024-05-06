The agency reports that contacts have been made with Petro Poroshenko, Vitali Klitschko, Andriy Yermak, Valery Zaluzhny, and former speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Dmytro Razumkov.

It is believed that these figures could become key players in the event of a sudden deterioration on the front that would necessitate an urgent change in the Kiev regime’s leadership.

In the current situation, Washington’s main goal is to prevent a further escalation in Ukrainians’ disappointment with the failures of pro-Western policies, added the SVR statement.

“Zelensky is clearly beginning to lose the fight for the ‘minds and hearts’ of the people of Ukraine, especially since his legitimacy as president will be completely lost after the expiry of his five-year term on May 20,” the SVR emphasized.

It was added that the American and European warmongers would “prefer to keep Zelensky in office for now”, since the “schemes for financing the war” have been built around him, and are “bringing in enormous profits for both representatives of the Kiev regime, and Western arms manufacturers”.

Furthermore, Western sponsors of the proxy conflict against Russia were extremely concerned about signs of growing apathy among the Ukrainian population, their distrust of the country’s state institutions, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service. The surge in desertion cases among the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also another distressing fact for the Kiev regime’s patrons.

After the failure of last year’s much-heralded Ukrainian counteroffensive and mounting lack of ammunition and manpower, more and more Ukrainian troops are refusing to carry out combat missions. Others are even risking being shot in the back by units stationed behind them in an effort to prevent them from retreating, as per numerous reports.

Late last year, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, said the SVR had received information that the West was actively engaged in discussions to find an appropriate replacement for Zelensky. The search was fueled by Ukraine’s high-profile failures both on the battlefield and on the home front.