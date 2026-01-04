Media WireAmericas

Welfare of Venezuelans must prevail: Pope Leo

By IFP Media Wire

Pope Leo XIV has stated that Venezuelans' welfare should prevail after the toppling of President Nicolas Maduro in a US operation and said the country's sovereignty should be guaranteed.

Following his Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square, the first US pope told the crowd that “the welfare of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over all other considerations”.

That must “lead to overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each and every person, and working together to build a peaceful future of collaboration, stability, and harmony, with special attention to the poorest who are suffering because of the difficult economic situation”.

Leo’s comments came a day after US special forces captured Maduro in Caracas, with President Donald Trump declaring that the US would “run” Venezuela and tap its oil reserves.

 

