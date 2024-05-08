Washington delays report on whether Israel violated international law with US weapons

Politico cited an email to lawmakers that the report was “briefly delayed”.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said earlier on Tuesday that the report wasn’t finished, but that the administration was “trying very hard to meet that deadline”, adding it was possible “it slips just a little bit, but we are trying to get it done by tomorrow.”

Miller added the deadline was set by the administration. Under a National Security Memorandum issued by President Joe Biden in February, the administration said it would report to Congress by 8 May whether it found credible evidence of Israel’s assurances that its use of US weapons did not violate US or international law.

A new report has revealed that the United States has quietly authorized over 100 separate weapons sales to Israel since the start of the Gaza war in early October, despite mounting alarm over the occupying regime’s genocidal campaign against the besieged territory.

US officials told members of Congress in a recent classified briefing that the sales include thousands of precision-guided munitions, small diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms and other lethal aid, the Washington Post reported in early March.

The report comes as only two approved weapons sales authorized by US President Joe Biden had been made public so far but the latest triple-digit figure has not been previously reported.

Israel launched the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment, and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has so far killed more than 34,700 people, most of them women and children.