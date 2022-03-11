Veteran Iranian radio & TV presenter dies of heart attack

Mr. Ghaffari was born in 1955 in Tehran and earned Master’s degrees in directing and theater directing.

He served in many posts including director of the reporting group of the Iranian radio, director general of the public relations and international affairs office of Tehran Municipality, and founder and CEO of “Hamshahri” Newspaper and Tehran Municipality’s internal publication.

Mr. Ghaffari was also member of the National Association of Iranian Theater Critics and director general of communications and international affairs Office of the Soureh Cinema Development Organization, and speaker for and producer at the IRIB.