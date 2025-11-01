Venezuela pursuing military aid from Iran, Russia, China: WaPo

According to the newspaper, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping requesting radar detectors and directly citing the “escalation” with the US.

Caracas also reportedly urged Iran to provide radar-jamming equipment and drones capable of flying up to 1,000km (around 600 miles).

The Washington Post cited documents indicating that Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Celestino Velazquez was set to deliver a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Moscow last month, requesting unspecified missiles and assistance in repairing Su-30MK2 fighter jets and radar systems previously purchased by Venezuela.

The report added that it is unclear how Russia, China, or Iran responded to the requests.

US President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of operating “macroterrorist” cartels that smuggle drugs into the US and has offered a bounty for his arrest.

Washington has deployed a naval armada in the western Caribbean, and since September, has conducted strikes in international waters against more than a dozen alleged cartel vessels.

Maduro has denied the allegations and accused Trump of “fabricating a new war.”