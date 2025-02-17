US drops wording on not supporting Taiwan independence

The State Department latest “fact sheet” on its website about Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China, does not include the phrase “we do not support Taiwan independence,” which was previously featured on the page.

The fact sheet also modifies a passage about Taiwan’s inclusion in international organisations, by dropping references to “where statehood is not a requirement”, and adds that Taiwan’s dispute with China should be resolved “free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the Strait”.

A sentence has also been added describing the Pentagon’s cooperation with Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council.

The State Department described the changes to the website as “routine” following queries from the media.

“As is routine, the fact sheet was updated to inform the general public about our unofficial relationship with Taiwan,” a spokesperson told multiple media outlets.

The spokesperson was quoted as saying that the US remains committed to its “One China Policy”, which acknowledges China’s position that there is only one Chinese government, and “preserving the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait”.

“We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We support cross-Strait dialogue, and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Strait,” the spokesperson added.

Taiwan, whose formal name is the Republic of China, is a self-governed democracy, but is officially recognised by just a handful of countries, though it maintains unofficial ties with much of the international community, including the US.

Though Taipei considers itself to be a de facto independent state, it has never formally declared independence from Beijing, which has warned that doing so would lead to war.

Under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, Washington is obliged to help Taiwan defend itself, but the law does not stipulate that it would necessarily intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese invasion or blockade.

Even minor changes to how US officials refer to Taiwan are closely watched by both Beijing and Taipei.

Former US President Joe Biden stated several times that the US would “defend Taiwan” from China in the event of a conflict, but his remarks were walked back each time by the US State Department.

On Sunday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the State Department’s “positive and friendly” updated wording as a sign of the “close and friendly Taiwan-US partnership”.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung also thanked the US for its “support and positive stance on US-Taiwan relations” and “commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan-US economic, trade, and technology partnership and Taiwan’s international space”.

Lin’s remarks followed a pledge by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Friday to deepen Taiwanese investment in the US, in a move seen as a bid to keep US President Donald Trump from imposing further tariffs on Taiwanese goods.

Lai described Taiwan as an “indispensable partner” to help the US rebuild its high-tech manufacturing sector.